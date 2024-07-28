MinePlex Trading Up 16.9% This Week (PLEX)

MinePlex (PLEX) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 28th. MinePlex has a total market cap of $29.59 million and approximately $29,244.35 worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MinePlex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MinePlex has traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MinePlex alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About MinePlex

MinePlex uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 335,162,563 coins. The official message board for MinePlex is t.me/mineplex_news_ru. MinePlex’s official website is mineplex.io. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio.

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.

Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.”

MinePlex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinePlex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MinePlex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MinePlex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MinePlex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.