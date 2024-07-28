Mizuho Increases Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $210.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $203.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $167.00 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $120.21 and a 12-month high of $191.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $179.04 and a 200-day moving average of $160.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.27%.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,764.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,764.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $278,775.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,640.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,388 shares of company stock valued at $21,497,609. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,874,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $75,144,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064,073 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $15,441,917,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,803,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,724,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275,757 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,472,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,011,412,000 after purchasing an additional 238,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,220,857 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,316,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

