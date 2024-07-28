Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.800-2.900 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Mohawk Industries also updated its Q3 guidance to $2.80-2.90 EPS.

MHK traded up $26.21 on Friday, reaching $160.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,436,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,521. Mohawk Industries has a fifty-two week low of $76.02 and a fifty-two week high of $162.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.04 and a 200-day moving average of $115.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.25. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Mohawk Industries from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on Mohawk Industries from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $127.45.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.74, for a total value of $201,132.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,369 shares in the company, valued at $13,673,512.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

