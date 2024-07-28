Molten Ventures (OTCMKTS:GRWXF) Short Interest Up 116.7% in July

Molten Ventures (OTCMKTS:GRWXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 116.7% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.0 days.

Molten Ventures Price Performance

Shares of GRWXF remained flat at $4.60 during trading hours on Friday. Molten Ventures has a 1-year low of $2.59 and a 1-year high of $5.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.51 and its 200-day moving average is $3.65.

Get Molten Ventures alerts:

About Molten Ventures

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Molten Ventures Plc, formerly known as Draper Esprit plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, start-ups, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Molten Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molten Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.