Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $39.26

Shares of Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.26 and traded as low as $38.89. Mondi shares last traded at $40.16, with a volume of 5,655 shares.

Mondi Trading Up 2.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.26 and its 200 day moving average is $37.47.

About Mondi

Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper.

