MoneyHero Limited (NASDAQ:MNYWW) Short Interest Up 53.8% in July

MoneyHero Limited (NASDAQ:MNYWW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 53.8% from the June 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MoneyHero stock. MSD Partners L.P. bought a new stake in MoneyHero Limited (NASDAQ:MNYWW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. MoneyHero accounts for approximately 0.0% of MSD Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

MoneyHero Stock Performance

NASDAQ MNYWW remained flat at $0.08 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,561. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average is $0.08. MoneyHero has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.24.

MoneyHero Company Profile

MoneyHero Limited operates as a personal finance company. It engages in operation of online financial comparison platforms and related services. The company offers its products under Money Hero, SingSaver, Money101, MoneyMax, CompareHero, Seedly, and Creatory brands. MoneyHero Limited operates in Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Thailand.

