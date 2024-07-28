MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.00.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Monday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ MLTX opened at $44.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.69 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.48. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $35.11 and a 1 year high of $64.98.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts expect that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.
