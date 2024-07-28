Morpheus.Network (MNW) Trading Down 9.9% Over Last 7 Days

Morpheus.Network (MNW) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. Morpheus.Network has a total market cap of $24.58 million and approximately $303,146.07 worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Morpheus.Network token can now be bought for $0.52 or 0.00000770 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Morpheus.Network has traded down 9.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Morpheus.Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Morpheus.Network Profile

Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 tokens. Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @mnwsupplychain. Morpheus.Network’s official website is morpheus.network. Morpheus.Network’s official message board is news.morpheus.network. The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is https://reddit.com/r/morpheusnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Morpheus.Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpheus.Network (MNW) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Morpheus.Network has a current supply of 47,897,218 with 47,180,013.8588 in circulation. The last known price of Morpheus.Network is 0.50645304 USD and is down -2.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $299,647.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://morpheus.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus.Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus.Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Morpheus.Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Morpheus.Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Morpheus.Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.