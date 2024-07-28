Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,520,000 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the June 30th total of 10,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Mplx during the first quarter valued at $35,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mplx alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MPLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Mplx from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Mplx Price Performance

Shares of MPLX stock traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $43.09. 2,260,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,246,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Mplx has a 52 week low of $34.32 and a 52 week high of $43.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.50. The firm has a market cap of $43.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.37.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 34.96% and a return on equity of 31.70%. Mplx’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mplx will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mplx

(Get Free Report)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.