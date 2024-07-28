Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.19, Zacks reports. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $583.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Mr. Cooper Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Mr. Cooper Group Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $94.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.36 and a 200-day moving average of $77.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Mr. Cooper Group has a twelve month low of $52.46 and a twelve month high of $95.74.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COOP shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush increased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $2,023,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,631 shares in the company, valued at $21,011,936.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $2,023,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,011,936.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $2,218,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,735,458.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $8,247,360 in the last ninety days. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mr. Cooper Group

(Get Free Report)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.