MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) PT Raised to $650.00 at Barclays

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MSCI. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of MSCI from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $485.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of MSCI from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $425.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $591.21.

MSCI Stock Up 0.4 %

MSCI stock opened at $540.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $495.69 and its 200 day moving average is $524.45. MSCI has a 12-month low of $439.95 and a 12-month high of $617.39. The company has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.10.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.09. MSCI had a net margin of 43.86% and a negative return on equity of 143.09%. The firm had revenue of $707.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MSCI will post 14.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total value of $4,245,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at $6,052,254.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSCI

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in MSCI by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in MSCI by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

