Multibit Price Tops $0.0318 on Major Exchanges (MUBI)

Multibit (MUBI) traded down 13.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. One Multibit token can now be purchased for $0.0318 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Multibit has a market cap of $30.25 million and approximately $4.23 million worth of Multibit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Multibit has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Multibit Token Profile

Multibit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 tokens. Multibit’s official Twitter account is @multibit_bridge. The official website for Multibit is multibit.exchange.

Buying and Selling Multibit

According to CryptoCompare, “Multibit (MUBI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Multibit has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 950,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Multibit is 0.03395093 USD and is down -0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $5,354,824.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://multibit.exchange/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multibit directly using U.S. dollars.

