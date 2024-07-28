MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAIW) Short Interest Update

MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAIW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,900 shares, a growth of 147.9% from the June 30th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
MultiSensor AI Stock Performance
MSAIW stock remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. 13,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,336. MultiSensor AI has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05.
About MultiSensor AI
