MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAIW) Short Interest Update

MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAIW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,900 shares, a growth of 147.9% from the June 30th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

MultiSensor AI Stock Performance

MSAIW stock remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. 13,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,336. MultiSensor AI has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05.

Get MultiSensor AI alerts:

About MultiSensor AI

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes multi-sensor systems for thermographic and other use in various industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers sensor devices ranging from small to large handheld designs with built-in displays and controls, fixed-mounted pan-tilt-zoom single- and multi-sensor camera standalone systems, and mobile multi-sensor payload and gimbal systems for unmanned aerial vehicles and unmanned ground vehicles.

Receive News & Ratings for MultiSensor AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiSensor AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.