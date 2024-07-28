Munters Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MMNNF) Short Interest Update

Munters Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MMNNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 401,400 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the June 30th total of 329,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Munters Group AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of Munters Group AB (publ) stock remained flat at C$24.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.23. Munters Group AB has a 1 year low of C$13.65 and a 1 year high of C$23.00.
About Munters Group AB (publ)
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Munters Group AB (publ)
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Receive News & Ratings for Munters Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munters Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.