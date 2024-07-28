Munters Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MMNNF) Short Interest Update

Munters Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MMNNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 401,400 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the June 30th total of 329,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Munters Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of Munters Group AB (publ) stock remained flat at C$24.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.23. Munters Group AB has a 1 year low of C$13.65 and a 1 year high of C$23.00.

Get Munters Group AB (publ) alerts:

About Munters Group AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Munters Group AB (publ) provides climate solutions in Sweden and internationally. The company operates through three segments: AirTech, Data Center Technologies, and FoodTech. It offers air intakes/air inlets, combined temperature and humidity control products, dehumidifiers, heat exchangers, mass transfer solutions and equipment, pollution control and VOC abatements, air cleaners for agriculture, climate and irrigation controllers for agriculture, coolers and humidifiers, fans and light traps, heaters, and mist eliminators.

Receive News & Ratings for Munters Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munters Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.