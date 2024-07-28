Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Short Interest Update

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 864,800 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 692,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 287,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Myers Industries Stock Performance

Shares of MYE opened at $14.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Myers Industries has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $23.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.23. The company has a market capitalization of $547.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $207.10 million during the quarter.

Myers Industries Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Myers Industries

Institutional Trading of Myers Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYE. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Myers Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Myers Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 712,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.