Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Short Interest Down 16.7% in July

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,840,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the June 30th total of 4,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 819,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

In other news, Director Lee Nisley Newcomer sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $156,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,686,245. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Paul J. Diaz sold 57,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $1,453,619.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,236,166 shares in the company, valued at $31,064,851.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lee Nisley Newcomer sold 6,200 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $156,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,686,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 142,832 shares of company stock valued at $3,574,217. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYGN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 9.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Myriad Genetics by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MYGN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Shares of MYGN stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,420,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,576. Myriad Genetics has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $28.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $202.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.51 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.30%. Myriad Genetics’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Myriad Genetics will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

