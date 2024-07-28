Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKY) Short Interest Up 142.9% in July

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 142.9% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Nabtesco Trading Down 2.7 %
NCTKY stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948. Nabtesco has a 1 year low of $7.49 and a 1 year high of $13.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.65 and its 200-day moving average is $8.87.
About Nabtesco
