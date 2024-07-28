NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Downgraded by Stephens

Stephens lowered shares of NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $49.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their previous target price of $42.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NBTB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of NBT Bancorp from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James lowered shares of NBT Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Shares of NBT Bancorp stock opened at $49.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. NBT Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.31 and a 52-week high of $50.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.52.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $194.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

NBT Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NBT Bancorp news, EVP Sarah A. Halliday sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $47,249.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,455.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBTB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,515,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,798,000 after purchasing an additional 445,814 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,547,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,434,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 629,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,307,000 after purchasing an additional 169,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 978.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 82,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

