NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Trading Down 9.7% This Week

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for $5.51 or 0.00008118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $6.10 billion and approximately $208.98 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00040613 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00014029 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00009392 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00004676 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000615 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,202,589,083 coins and its circulating supply is 1,106,262,081 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,202,590,183 with 1,106,096,593 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 5.49498514 USD and is down -3.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 427 active market(s) with $224,578,861.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.