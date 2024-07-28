Needham & Company LLC Downgrades MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) to Hold

Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum raised MaxLinear from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MaxLinear from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Northland Securities raised shares of MaxLinear from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.70.

MaxLinear Stock Performance

Shares of MaxLinear stock opened at $12.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.84. MaxLinear has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $26.59.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.06). MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 42.38% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $92.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MaxLinear will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MaxLinear

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in MaxLinear by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its position in MaxLinear by 3.1% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 19,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in MaxLinear by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in MaxLinear by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

