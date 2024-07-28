Nervos Network (CKB) Reaches Market Cap of $542.43 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 28th. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Nervos Network has a market cap of $542.43 million and approximately $22.59 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67,768.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.08 or 0.00580121 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00008631 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.68 or 0.00105792 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00033471 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.79 or 0.00241721 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00045289 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.21 or 0.00066729 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 45,334,203,900 coins and its circulating supply is 44,638,123,935 coins. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nervos Network is a public blockchain ecosystem with the Common Knowledge Base (CKB) as its foundational layer. The CKByte (CKB) token is used for state storage, resource management, and network incentives within the CKB blockchain. The Nervos Network was developed by a team of blockchain experts, including Jan Xie.”

