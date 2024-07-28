NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $174.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.47 million. NetScout Systems had a positive return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 74.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. NetScout Systems updated its FY25 guidance to $2.10-$2.30 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 2.100-2.300 EPS.

NetScout Systems stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.04. 857,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,951. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 0.60. NetScout Systems has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $30.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,084 shares in the company, valued at $430,324.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of NetScout Systems in a report on Friday.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

