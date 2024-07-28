Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,860,000 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the June 30th total of 7,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 788,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.2 days. Approximately 16.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Neumora Therapeutics Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NMRA stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.90. 378,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,872. Neumora Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.33 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.80.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34). On average, equities analysts predict that Neumora Therapeutics will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,990,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,940,000 after purchasing an additional 190,632 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. 47.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neumora Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

About Neumora Therapeutics

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

