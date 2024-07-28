New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) Receives C$3.06 Average PT from Analysts

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.26.

NGD has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on New Gold from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank raised New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. National Bankshares raised New Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Cibc World Mkts raised New Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on New Gold from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Shares of NGD opened at C$2.82 on Tuesday. New Gold has a 52-week low of C$1.17 and a 52-week high of C$3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.32, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.36. The firm has a market cap of C$1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.60.

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.02. New Gold had a negative return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of C$258.98 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.2190332 EPS for the current year.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

