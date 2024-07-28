Nexus Uranium (OTCMKTS:GIDMF) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Nexus Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:GIDMF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as 0.24 and last traded at 0.29. 4,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 36,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.31.

Nexus Uranium Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 0.34 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.43.

About Nexus Uranium

Nexus Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral property assets in Canada. It explores for uranium, gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds an option to acquire 90% interest in the Wray Mesa uranium project with 308 unpatented mining claims covering 6,282 acres located in the Uruvan mining district in Utah.

