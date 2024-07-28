NFT (NFT) Trading 1.3% Higher This Week

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. During the last seven days, NFT has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NFT token can now be bought for about $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a market cap of $683,556.13 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00009693 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00008715 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68,592.49 or 0.99999241 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00011055 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006728 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.16 or 0.00071664 BTC.

About NFT

NFT is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.