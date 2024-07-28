Norcros (LON:NXR) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Norcros (LON:NXR – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.20) price objective on shares of Norcros in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.07) price target on shares of Norcros in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Get Norcros alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NXR

Norcros Stock Up 4.3 %

Norcros Increases Dividend

LON:NXR opened at GBX 240 ($3.10) on Wednesday. Norcros has a 1 year low of GBX 134 ($1.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 248.80 ($3.22). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 225.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 200.73. The stock has a market cap of £215.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,500.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a GBX 6.80 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Norcros’s previous dividend of $3.40. Norcros’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,250.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norcros

In other news, insider James Eyre sold 20,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 245 ($3.17), for a total value of £51,430.40 ($66,516.30). In other news, insider Stefan Allanson purchased 11,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.72) per share, for a total transaction of £23,740.50 ($30,704.22). Also, insider James Eyre sold 20,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 245 ($3.17), for a total transaction of £51,430.40 ($66,516.30). Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Norcros Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric and mixer showers, and accessories under the Triton brand; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, and valves under the Vado brand; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Norcros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norcros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.