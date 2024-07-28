Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NSC stock traded up $24.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $247.22. 2,993,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,314. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.55. Norfolk Southern has a 12 month low of $183.09 and a 12 month high of $263.66.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $277.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $288.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.65.

View Our Latest Research Report on Norfolk Southern

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In other news, Director Sameh Fahmy bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $219.25 per share, for a total transaction of $438,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total value of $1,902,593.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sameh Fahmy bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $219.25 per share, for a total transaction of $438,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.