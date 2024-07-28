Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.43 EPS

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $6.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.43, Briefing.com reports. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Northrop Grumman Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of NOC traded up $9.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $480.30. 1,164,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,878. Northrop Grumman has a twelve month low of $414.56 and a twelve month high of $496.89. The stock has a market cap of $71.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $441.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $455.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.
Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.62%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Northrop Grumman Company Profile
Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.
