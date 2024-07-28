NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Short Interest Up 20.1% in July

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400,000 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the June 30th total of 9,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NOV shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of NOV in a report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen cut their price target on NOV from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.07.

NOV traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.85. The stock had a trading volume of 10,995,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,718,640. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.70. NOV has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $21.91.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. NOV had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NOV will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from NOV’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOV in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in NOV during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in NOV during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 1,306.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOV in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

