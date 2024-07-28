NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Cut to “Hold” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial cut shares of NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Free Report) (TSE:NG) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of NovaGold Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

NovaGold Resources Stock Up 4.4 %

NG stock opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. NovaGold Resources has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $4.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -36.54 and a beta of 1.02.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of NovaGold Resources

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NG. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in NovaGold Resources by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,468 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 15.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,529 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in NovaGold Resources by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 238,094 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,249 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. 57.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

