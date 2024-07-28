Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.13.

NVS has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC raised its position in Novartis by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

NVS stock opened at $110.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Novartis has a 52-week low of $92.19 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.57.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. Novartis had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. The business had revenue of $12.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

