NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 30.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.37%. The company had revenue of $150.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NovoCure Trading Up 2.0 %

NVCR traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.02. 1,236,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,881,869. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.84 and its 200 day moving average is $16.55. NovoCure has a 12 month low of $10.87 and a 12 month high of $41.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on NVCR shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $14.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of NovoCure from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NovoCure has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company's TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

Further Reading

