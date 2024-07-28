Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) Short Interest Update

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 424,100 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the June 30th total of 512,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 605.9 days.
Novozymes A/S Stock Performance
OTCMKTS NVZMF traded up $1.02 on Friday, hitting $61.26. 2,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,643. Novozymes A/S has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $65.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.42.
Novozymes A/S Company Profile
