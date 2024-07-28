Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) Short Interest Update

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 424,100 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the June 30th total of 512,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 605.9 days.

Novozymes A/S Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NVZMF traded up $1.02 on Friday, hitting $61.26. 2,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,643. Novozymes A/S has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $65.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.42.

Get Novozymes A/S alerts:

Novozymes A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers protein solutions for the food and beverage industry. It also offers industrial hygiene, drain openers, hard surface, medical cleaning, septic tanks, ware washing, and professional laundry services.

Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.