Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,022,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,603 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.21% of Nutrien worth $55,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 107,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,058,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 28,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 9,265 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Nutrien from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Mizuho raised Nutrien from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank raised Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.39.

Nutrien Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NTR stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.22. 1,484,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,886,325. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $47.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Equities analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 126.32%.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.