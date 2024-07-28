Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,600 shares, an increase of 93.9% from the June 30th total of 72,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 542,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.65. The company had a trading volume of 262,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,111. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $5.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.52.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.47%.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.
