Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,600 shares, an increase of 93.9% from the June 30th total of 72,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 542,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Price Performance

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.65. The company had a trading volume of 262,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,111. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $5.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.52.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 542,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 34,564 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 911,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 132,168 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 426.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 419,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 340,231 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 414,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 1,151.9% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 217,362 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

