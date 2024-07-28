Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Short Interest Up 146.6% in July

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,400 shares, an increase of 146.6% from the June 30th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 7,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.64 per share, with a total value of $81,794.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,979,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,602,520.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 12,621 shares of company stock worth $147,044.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXJ. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $2,235,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,072,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth $1,953,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 149,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group boosted its position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 160.2% in the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 110,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 67,889 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.51. 42,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,827. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.14 and its 200 day moving average is $12.04. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $12.67.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0785 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

Featured Articles

