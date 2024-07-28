Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.35

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.35 and traded as high as $11.78. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $11.75, with a volume of 625,179 shares changing hands.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.35.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0755 dividend. This is an increase from Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

In other Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund news, insider Young L. Robert bought 16,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.78 per share, for a total transaction of $199,989.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,727 shares in the company, valued at $385,524.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 12,775,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,404,000 after buying an additional 1,011,985 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,046,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,027,000 after purchasing an additional 639,792 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,922,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,574,000 after purchasing an additional 138,808 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,684,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,292,000 after purchasing an additional 226,860 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,886,000 after purchasing an additional 117,600 shares during the period.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

