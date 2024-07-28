NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,175 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $9,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in NVR by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,669,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in NVR by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,821,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in NVR by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,791,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in NVR by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,150,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in NVR by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,670.42, for a total value of $2,301,126.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,661,081.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total value of $3,793,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 239 shares in the company, valued at $1,813,104.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,670.42, for a total transaction of $2,301,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,661,081.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,600 shares of company stock valued at $12,233,609. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NVR traded up $128.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8,600.60. The company had a trading volume of 22,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,346. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7,743.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7,630.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.17. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5,210.49 and a 12-month high of $8,695.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $120.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $121.65 by ($0.96). NVR had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 499.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

NVR Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

