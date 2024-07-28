NWI Management LP Cuts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

NWI Management LP reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 82,000 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.6% of NWI Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. NWI Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 6,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 109,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,730,000 after acquiring an additional 11,646 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 15,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 7,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total transaction of $4,201,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,227,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,941,874.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total value of $252,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,039.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total value of $4,201,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,227,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,941,874.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,888 shares of company stock valued at $25,699,259. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.86.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.68. 25,150,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,468,653. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.57 and its 200-day moving average is $162.04. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $121.46 and a one year high of $193.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

