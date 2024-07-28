NWI Management LP Cuts Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

NWI Management LP decreased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 21,300 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 0.5% of NWI Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. NWI Management LP’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $16,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.
In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ AMD traded up $1.67 on Friday, reaching $139.99. 49,435,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,984,088. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $93.11 and a one year high of $227.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.27 billion, a PE ratio of 205.87, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.
