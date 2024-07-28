NWI Management LP Purchases 80,000 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

NWI Management LP lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 200.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 0.2% of NWI Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. NWI Management LP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Walmart by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.78. 16,789,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,217,879. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $71.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. Walmart’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $166,661.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 463,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,239,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $166,661.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 463,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,239,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,816,896.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,540,863 shares of company stock worth $954,424,817. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on WMT. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

