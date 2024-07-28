Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Lifted to Outperform at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Oatly Group Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of OTLY stock opened at $0.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average is $1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Oatly Group has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $1.90.
Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $199.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Oatly Group will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oatly Group
About Oatly Group
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Oatly Group
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.