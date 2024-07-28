Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Lifted to Outperform at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Oatly Group Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of OTLY stock opened at $0.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average is $1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Oatly Group has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $1.90.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $199.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Oatly Group will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oatly Group

About Oatly Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Performa Ltd US LLC grew its holdings in Oatly Group by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 105,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 15,440 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Oatly Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Oatly Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Oatly Group in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Oatly Group by 150.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 40,566 shares during the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.