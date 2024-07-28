Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) Shares Up 5.8%

Oblong, Inc. (NYSE:OBLG – Get Free Report) shot up 5.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.17. 392,928 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 4,025,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Oblong Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.16.

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Oblong had a negative return on equity of 71.06% and a negative net margin of 126.57%. The business had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter.

About Oblong

Oblong, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Collaboration Products and Managed Services. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications.

