Obtala (LON:OBT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.90

Shares of Obtala Ltd (LON:OBT – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 6.90 ($0.09) and traded as high as GBX 6.90 ($0.09). Obtala shares last traded at GBX 6.90 ($0.09), with a volume of 227,500 shares changing hands.
Obtala Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £28.50 million and a PE ratio of -1.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.92.
Obtala Company Profile
Obtala Limited, formerly Obtala Resources Limited, is engaged in the development of agricultural, food processing and timber projects, the holding of mineral resource licenses, projects and investment in other natural resources exploration and development companies and retail. The Company operates through four segments: Exploration and development, Agriculture and forestry, Investing activities and Retail.
