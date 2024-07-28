Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Issues Earnings Results

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

NYSE:ORI traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.62. 1,188,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,715. Old Republic International has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $33.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is 41.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 4,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $140,853.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Old Republic International news, VP Thomas Dare sold 1,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $39,987.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,295.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 4,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $140,853.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,172 shares of company stock valued at $282,286. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Articles

