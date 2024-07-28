Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 8.59%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS.
NYSE ORI traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,188,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,715. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.83. Old Republic International has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $33.84.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.
A number of research firms have recently commented on ORI. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.
Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.
