OMG Network Achieves Market Cap of $36.91 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000388 BTC on popular exchanges. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $36.91 million and $9.46 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00040488 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00008070 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00014043 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00009380 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00004716 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000101 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.