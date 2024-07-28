ONUS (ONUS) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $47.05 Million

ONUS (ONUS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. ONUS has a total market capitalization of $47.05 million and $164,739.24 worth of ONUS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ONUS has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One ONUS coin can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00000716 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ONUS

ONUS’s launch date was October 28th, 2021. ONUS’s total supply is 97,106,390 coins. The official website for ONUS is onuschain.io. ONUS’s official Twitter account is @onuschain. ONUS’s official message board is goonus.io/en/newsroom.

Buying and Selling ONUS

According to CryptoCompare, “ONUS (ONUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ONUS has a current supply of 97,106,390 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ONUS is 0.48393348 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $234,052.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onuschain.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONUS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ONUS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ONUS using one of the exchanges listed above.

