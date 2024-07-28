OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday.

OPK has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of OPKO Health from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OPKO Health

OPKO Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OPK opened at $1.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.18. OPKO Health has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $173.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.99 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 17.89% and a negative net margin of 31.44%. The business’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that OPKO Health will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at OPKO Health

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.27 per share, with a total value of $127,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,232,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,264,921.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.27 per share, with a total value of $127,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 211,232,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,264,921.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $1,331,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,508,603 shares in the company, valued at $93,434,097.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 335,200 shares of company stock valued at $10,570,007 over the last ninety days. 47.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OPKO Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health in the first quarter worth $26,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 125.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the first quarter valued at $239,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 18.2% during the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 4.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 445,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 17,671 shares during the last quarter. 64.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OPKO Health

(Get Free Report)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.